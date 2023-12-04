Lincolnshire patients to benefit from multimillion pound operating theatre

A state-of-the-art operating theatre has opened at Newark Hospital, meaning that patients in parts of Lincolnshire can benefit from shorter waiting times for a range of operations.

Operations in the new theatre will focus on delivering more ‘orthopaedic’ activity, mainly focusing on the more simple hips, knees, hand and wrist procedures – including total hip and knee replacements. Additional slots for general surgery, breast surgery, gynaecology and ophthalmology will also be available across the Newark theatre complex.

The Newark Elective Hub is an important part of Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s drive to increase elective activity and reduce waiting times for patients.

The Newark site is separated from the Trust’s emergency pathway that is delivered at King’s Mill Hospital, which allows surgical teams at Newark Hospital to focus on planned procedures. This means the site is less affected by cancellations that can occur, for example, due to winter pressures, industrial action or patients who need emergency surgery.

The project, known as the Newark Elective Hub, received £5.6million from NHS England’s Targeted Investment Fund (TIF), with the aim of delivering up to 2,600 more operations and procedures each year. It has created around 30 new medical, nursing and clinical support roles.

Patients living in parts of Lincolnshire are being encouraged to take advantage of the extra appointments by asking their GP or hospital team if they can have their treatment at Newark Hospital.

David Ainsworth, Director of Strategy and Partnerships at Sherwood Forest Hospitals, said: “We are proud to have opened this new theatre suite at Newark Hospital, which will mean more patients can get the treatment they need and get back to living a fuller life, faster.

“Patients who are generally fit and well and meet the criteria to have their operation at Newark Hospital will automatically be offered an appointment there. They can expect to receive the same high-quality care and treatment from our skilled, knowledgeable, dedicated and friendly teams as they would at King’s Mill Hospital.

“The theatre is great news, not only for patients in our local communities, but also for our Newark Hospital colleagues working across a range of teams. It will provide greater job satisfaction, helping us to attract and retain the very best colleagues.”

The theatre, which sits alongside the hospital’s two existing theatres, has been built with both patients and colleagues in mind. There are minimal distances between each stage of the patient journey from check in, to theatre, recovery and discharge to make the whole process as efficient as possible.

As part of the project, work is underway to upgrade facilities within two existing treatment rooms and the medical day case unit at the hospital to further improve the facilities at Newark Hospital. Work is due to finish on these in early 2024.

In line with the Trust’s plans to ensure Newark is a vibrant and valued community asset, a new 80-space car park for hospital staff is also being created in partnership with Newark and Sherwood District Council on land next to the hospital. This will free up spaces in the main car park for patients and visitors.