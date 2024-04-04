Lincolnshire Recovery Partnership is launched to deliver drugs treatment services

The Lincolnshire Recovery Partnership service is now 'live.'

The newly named, Lincolnshire Recovery Partnership, provides a free and confidential service for people in Lincolnshire who want support for issues related to their drug and alcohol use.

A dedicated young people’s service, Horizon, offers support, information, and advice about drugs and alcohol.

The contract, worth approximately £8m a year, has been awarded by Lincolnshire County Council and will deliver an integrated all-age substance use treatment and recovery service, which went live on April 1.

Councillor Wendy Bowkett, Executive Councillor for Adult Care and Public Health, said: “The new service supports our ambition to have a high-quality treatment system in Lincolnshire that will help people to achieve positive change and reduce drug and alcohol related harms.

“We are delighted to welcome Turning Point to Lincolnshire who will work with partners Double Impact and Framework, both of whom are both already working in the county, to build upon the strengths of the existing service.”

The service draws on the specialisms of each of the partners. Turning Point is a national organisation with 60 years’ experience supporting people with drug and alcohol issues. Double Impact is a Lived Experience Recovery Organisation with 25 years’ experience of supporting people to recover from drug and alcohol dependence and reintegrate into the community. Framework has been providing accommodation and support for homeless and vulnerable people across Lincolnshire since 2011 and leads the delivery of drug and alcohol treatment services in Nottingham.

People with lived experience of recovering from drug or alcohol issues will be on hand to support people every step of the way. A dedicated mental health team will be available to support people with both mental health and substance use issues.

The service also has an increased outreach capacity and a number of mobile units which enable services to be provided closer to home for people living in some of the more isolated parts of the county.

Lincolnshire residents can self-refer online on the service’s website where there are a range of digital self-help materials available.

The service continues to be delivered from hubs situated in Lincoln, Boston, Grantham, Skegness, Spalding and Gainsborough. There is also a network of community satellite venues to ensure access across Lincolnshire.

Sarah Hancock-Smith, a spokesperson for Lincolnshire Recovery Partnership, said: “Lincolnshire Recovery Partnership will play to its partners’ strengths, expert knowledge and experience, to bring about positive change, reconnecting people with hope, ambition and their health, at the same time as supporting return to training, education and employment.

“Ultimately the service will support people to move on and make vital positive contributions to society and their communities.

“We will ensure that people are offered an expanded range of support to recover from the harm that can be caused through drug and alcohol use. Tackling these issues head on will improve the lives of people across Lincolnshire.”