Lincolnshire Sexual Health Service launches online registration for C-Card Scheme

Young people aged 16-19, across Lincolnshire are now able to register online for Lincolnshire Sexual Health’s C-Card Scheme.

The scheme provides free condoms, lube and sexual health information for young people.

Although designated for 16-19 year olds this limit is increased for young people with learning disabilities up to the age of 25.

Previously, registration was only possible via specific C-Card provider locations.

By clicking on https://lincolnshiresexualhealth.nhs.uk/c-card-scheme/register , the applicant simply answers a short questionnaire and views a condom demonstration video. They will then receive a personal C-Card as well as condoms and lube delivered discreetly to their door within days.

LiSH, which is run by Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust, provides confidential and non-judgmental advice, testing and treatment for all aspects of sexual health, including contraception.

Heidi Shooter, an Advanced Sexual Health Practitioner and clinical team lead for LiSH, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer a confidential and easy way for young people across Lincolnshire to sign up for our C-Card Scheme, who may be unable to access our clinics, their local pharmacy or other registration points.

“The C-Card Scheme offers young people the opportunity to become a member confidentially, ensuring dignity and discretion throughout the process.”

The central booking line (01522 309309) can be used to book appointments at any of Lincolnshire’s sexual health clinics, from 8am-7.30pm, Monday to Thursday, or 8am-4.30pm on Fridays.

To access the online booking system and for further information about the service, including chlamydia screening, safer sex and the C-Card scheme, visit www.lincolnshiresexualhealth.nhs.uk