Lincolnshire staff honoured for over 570 years of NHS service

Twenty-two staff from Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS) have between, them completed over 570 years dedicated to caring for people. In a recent long service awards ceremony, colleagues received long service awards in appreciation of their NHS work.

Professor Karen Dunderdale, Group Chief Executive for Lincolnshire Community and Hospitals NHS Group presented the awards alongside Group Chair, Elaine Baylis.

A mixture of clinical and support staff received a certificate for 20, 30 or 40 years of NHS service.

Professor Karen Dunderdale said: “It was an absolute privilege to present these certificates to our staff, to recognise their long-standing contributions and commitment to great patient care in the NHS.

Cheryl with her certificate, Elaine Baylis on the left and Professor Karen Dunderdale on the right

“These colleagues have undertaken numerous roles in their NHS careers and worked across Lincolnshire and beyond, so it’s important we say thank you and celebrate their achievements.”

Cheryl Kern, a Clinical Services Lead for Children, Young People and Specialist Services, has achieved 40 years of NHS service.

Cheryl, from the Sleaford area, started her nursing career in 1983 at Grantham and District Hospital as a nursing auxiliary, a role which is now called a healthcare support worker. She said this job was an excellent base to build her career from, learning from the nurses and gaining experience.

Ten years later Cheryl completed her nurse training and began work at St George’s Hospital in Lincoln, which then had respiratory, stroke and oncology wards. Today, the local mental health trust has services on that site.

Jacqueline with Elaine Baylis on the left and Professor Karen Dunderdale on the right

Cheryl worked in head and neck oncology and palliative and end of life care with Macmillan teams, before deciding to move into leadership. She worked as a matron and had clinical service lead roles in urgent emergency care, Lincolnshire Integrated Sexual Health Service and specialist services.

Cheryl said: “I’m very proud to have achieved 40 years in the NHS and it has flown by. I have a passion for helping and caring for people, which I've been able to do throughout my career.”

Jacqueline Heath, a Cardiac Rehabilitation Associate Specialist Nurse at County Hospital Louth also achieved 40 years NHS service.

Jacqueline, from Louth trained as state enrolled nurse (SEN) and later converted to a registered general nurse. She worked on various wards including surgical, medical and orthopaedic before specialising in urgent care in the high dependency unit and then cardiology.

Jacqueline has worked in cardiac rehabilitation in the community for the last 15 years which involves monitoring patients’ risk factors, medications and supporting patients following discharge from hospital after a cardiac event such as heart surgery.

Jacqueline retired from full time work and then returned to the NHS part time with the Community Cardiology team.

Jacqueline said: “I remember coming to a similar awards ceremony years ago with a colleague, and I never thought I’d be back to be recognised for 40 years myself!

“I’ve enjoyed my career in the NHS and the flexibility has been great, allowing me to work less as I get older, but still do an important job, helping people recover from life-changing cardiac events.”