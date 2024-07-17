Lincolnshire’s hospitals recognised for menopause friendly status

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lincolnshire’s hospitals are finalists for the Most Inclusive Menopause Friendly Employer and Most Menopause Friendly Working Environment awards at the industry-recognised 2024 Menopause Friendly Employer Awards.

The United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) Women’s Staff Network was set up in 2020 and its flagship issue soon became that of menopause support for colleagues working across the Lincolnshire’s hospitals.

Around 3,500 employees were identified as being of natural menopause age across the organisation, and through research, engagement and network conversations many were suffering at work, struggling to manage symptoms on top of what can be an overwhelming day job.

The network spent 18 months developing and co-producing a case of need which highlighted the issue and structured an all-encompassing support offer to provide true, meaningful and impactful solutions for those experiencing the menopause at work. This was developed with network members, occupational health, wellbeing teams, finance and medical teams.

ULHT Women's Network menopause team

As a result, a suite of support ranging from signposting and awareness raising, through to a first of its kind, doctor-led staff only menopause clinic were developed. This clinic has since seen around 300 women, and expanded to keep up with demand.

ULHT will now join the other finalists and menopause friendly employers at the prestigious Menopause Friendly Employer Awards ceremony on Wednesday 11 September at the Royal Lancaster Hotel, London.

Sally Robinson, Chair of the ULHT Women’s Network said, “We are so pleased that we are finalists in these awards. A lot of work has gone into creating our menopause service across the organisation to support those who need it. We have taken a slower, more organic route which has seen the entire workforce come along with us to co-create and feel ownership of our incredible support offer.

“We are proud to work for an organisation that takes women’s health seriously and are now looking at how we develop our offer beyond the menopause to other areas of women’s health to further support the women of ULHT to remain health, happy and working for as long as they choose to.”

Deborah Garlick, CEO and founder of www.menopausefriendly.co.uk, said: “This year the Menopause Friendly Employer Awards takes place as the new Labour Government starts to act on its manifesto promises to put women’s equality at the heart of its missions.

“With renewed attention on the need for menopause friendly workplaces, I hope organisations are inspired to follow the excellent example set by this year’s finalists that span a wide range of public and private sector employers.”

To see all the categories and finalists of the 2024 Menopause Friendly Employer Awards visit the website.

Now in its third year, the 2024 Menopause Friendly Employer Awards were judged by the Menopause Friendly Independent Panel who looked for both innovation and evidence of the impact and positive change achieved within the workplace.

The Most Inclusive Menopause Friendly Employer Award will go to the organisation that recognises the diverse experiences of menopause and considers intersectionality in respect of how gender, age, ethnicity and cultural differences impact colleagues. This organisation will show it actively promotes inclusive participation in its menopause programme.

The Most Menopause Friendly Working Environment Award will go to the organisation that puts colleagues’ needs at the heart of their workplaces, strategically designing the environment to accommodate adjustments for those working with menopausal symptoms ensuring they are comfortable and can continue thriving.