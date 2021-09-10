Lincolnshire’s migraine healthcare system failing the 1 in 7 people affected

You can also contact The Migraine Trust’s helpline on 0808 802 0066 or email [email protected] for advice and support. EMN-211009-162916001

From waiting years to be diagnosed, to lack of access to specialist care and new treatment, the report launched for Migraine Awareness Week (September 5-11) exposes a stretched healthcare system which migraine patients in Lincolnshire and the wider UK are struggling to navigate.

The Migraine Trust says this is leading to the worsening of people’s migraine conditions, limiting their ability to carry out their lives with a huge impact on personal relationships, work and mental health. It is calling for an urgent review of migraine healthcare across the UK.

Despite headache disorders being the third most common condition in the world, The Migraine Trust could not find any health trusts in Lincolnshire with specialist headache clinics through Freedom of Information requests.

The lack of headache specialists is said to be a very serious issue for the patients whose migraine is chronic and who need specialist treatment.

Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group has been approached for comment on the claims of a lack of specialist migraine care in the county.

Many migraine patients across the UK have recently experienced significant improvements in their migraine thanks to a revolutionary new treatment called calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) monoclonal antibody treatment. This is the first ever drug created specifically to prevent migraine, but despite it being approved for use on the NHS, many eligible patients are struggling to access it due to lack of funding and a frustrating postcode lottery.

It is unclear whether Lincolnshire residents can access CGRP medication because health trusts that serve the county did not respond to The Migraine Trust’s questions about CGRP access.

Patients who cannot access CGRP medication often have to resort to private prescriptions, which cost over £300 each month, or struggle on with their migraine if they cannot afford to. Some people live with chronic migraine, meaning they experience headache on at least 15 days every month, with eight of those days being migraine attacks. CGRP treatment could be life-changing for Lincolnshire residents with this debilitating condition, says the Trust.

“This report highlights the urgent need to drastically improve healthcare services for the one in seven Lincolnshire people living with migraine,” said Rob Music, Chief Executive of The Migraine Trust. “It is unacceptable that people living with such a debilitating long-term condition cannot easily access CGRP medication and must travel outside their area to see a specialist. This inequity must change. Our support services at The Migraine Trust are contacted daily by people who have had to fight to be diagnosed correctly, who have to wait months or longer to see a specialist, or who are unable to access the NHS-approved medication they are eligible for.”

Migraine is a complex and debilitating long-term brain disease. Symptoms include severe headache, nausea and vomiting, fatigue, sensitivity to light, sound and smells, and sensory changes like disturbed vision. If you experience symptoms of migraine it is important to visit your GP.Migraine attacks may differ in length and frequency lasting from 4 to 72 hours.

Migraine is the third most common disease in the world with an estimated global prevalence of 14.7 per cent (that is around 1 in 7 people).

According to NHS England, approximately 10 million people in the UK live with migraine.

Research suggests that 3,000 migraine attacks occur every day for each million of the general population. This equates to over 190,000 migraine attacks every day in the UK.