Lincolnshire’s residents encouraged to think about bone health this World Osteoporosis Day

An NHS team dedicated to supporting better bone health in Lincolnshire are encouraging people to be more proactive in looking after their bones to lower the risk of long-term conditions like osteoporosis.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Radiographers within the DEXA service at United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (ULTH) see thousands of patients each year who may be at risk of having lower bone density.

They work to support specialties from across Lincolnshire’s hospitals and local GPs to diagnose conditions and monitor bone health over time through a DEXA (Dual-Energy X-ray Absorptiometry) scan. The scan is a simple test which measures bone density by using minimal doses of X-rays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gemma Fenwick DEXA Superintendent at ULTH, said: “Our bones are just as important as any other organ in our bodies. Low bone density is known as a silent disease because most people will suffer from no pain or other symptoms until they experience a fracture.

Gemma Fenwick, DEXA Superintendent at United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.

“A fracture following a minor fall or bump can have devastating consequences to a person, causing pain, affecting their independence and leaving them at increased risk of future fractures and potential hospital admissions.

“There are steps everyone can take to support better bone health by thinking about a balanced diet, keeping active through exercise and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.”

People with low bone density are also at higher risk of developing osteoporosis. Figures provided as part of World Osteoporosis Day, which takes place on Monday 20 October 2025, estimate that worldwide one in three women and one in five men aged 50 and over will suffer an osteoporotic fracture*.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are currently three DEXA scanners in Lincolnshire, at Lincoln County Hospital, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston, and Grantham Community Diagnostic Centre, all accessed via referral by health professionals such as hospital staff or GPs.

The DEXA machine at Grantham Community Diagnostic Centre.

The newest scanner at Grantham Community Diagnostic Centre has supported almost 1,500 patients since it opened in March 2024. This additional scanner in the community is supporting quicker access to scans for patients, and has also potentially reduced travel time to those who would have previously travelled to Lincoln for their assessment.

Gemma said: “DEXA is not an area of radiology that we often talk about, but we make a huge impact for our patients. Our patients might return every two to three years for monitoring so we get to know them really well.

“Our work is about supporting prevention and promoting long term bone health so working with other health professionals as part of a patient’s care is really important. Our ambition for the coming months is to develop a fracture liaison service in Lincolnshire, which can help to identify and investigate patients earlier who have already sustained a low trauma fracture and help to prevent it happening again.”