Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance celebrates its amazing volunteers

Volunteers are amazing people and to celebrate Volunteers’ Week, Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA) are saying a big ‘Thank you’ to its 155 volunteers and the vital contribution they make to the work of this life-saving charity.

2024 marks the 40th year of Volunteers’ Week, and from 3-9 June LNAA joins thousands of charities to celebrate the amazing contributions volunteers make to communities across the UK.

Kate Kerrigan, Volunteering Manager, said: “Our volunteers are very important to us. They are our ambassadors who generously give their precious time in a variety of ways to raise both awareness and funds for our life-saving work.

"Their support ensures that our doctors and paramedics are able to operate 24 hours of the day, 7 days-a-week, providing pre-hospital critical care to some of the most seriously ill and injured people in the counties of Lincs and Notts.

Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance Crew and Volunteer Julie Finn

Julie Finn, from Grantham, (pictured second left) was a full-time carer for her daughter who had special needs and epilepsy. In November 2022, after caring for her for 24 years, she sadly died. LNAA’s Aftercare Team were loving and supportive in the following months.

Julie is now a very active Volunteer for LNAA, helping out in the storeroom, getting merchandise ready to take to events, setting up and attending events, picking up our collection tins and pretty much anything else she can turn her hand to. The role has enabled Julie to meet new people, and sharing her experience has made her able to face the future with greater confidence.

Julie said: “If anyone is thinking about volunteering for LNAA, my message is please give it go! You will meet the most amazing people. To be honest you’ll never look back – I haven’t.”

Kate sums up: "Volunteers can give as much or as little time as they are able to on a regular or occasional basis. Whatever your skills or experience, whatever time you can give, there are lots of different roles available as a volunteer with LNAA so why not do something amazing today and join our fantastic team."