Lindsey Lodge Hospice and Healthcare seeks new trustees

Lindsey Lodge.

Lindsey Lodge Hospice and Healthcare is seeking to recruit new trustees from a range of backgrounds and ages, to enhance and support its Board on a voluntary basis.

Chairman Alan Bell, who leads the Board of Trustees, said: “Being a trustee is such a rewarding role, and only takes around two days every month.

“We are keen to reflect diversity of the communities we work within, and in this respect we would particularly welcome applications from individuals who could help us to support and build meaningful links across ethnic groups.

“There is no need to have previous board or trustee experience, more important is having shared values and transferrable skills, and a committed approach to support Lindsey Lodge. Successful candidates will be offered a full induction, ongoing support and mentorship to support them.”

Based on Burringham Road, Lindsey Lodge Hospice and Healthcare is a 29-year old registered charity, which costs over £3.7 million to run each year. It provides free of charge specialist care for patients with life limiting illnesses from North Lincolnshire, including symptom management, emotional support and end of life care.

As well as being responsible for the appointment of the chief executive, its Board of Trustees are collectively responsible for ensuring Lindsey Lodge is governed well and meets its objectives as set out in the Memorandum and Articles of Association.

Alan said: “We welcome applications from anyone who is passionate about making a difference in their community. We believe this is an exciting opportunity to help shape the future of Lindsey Lodge and support a fantastic local cause.”

If anyone is interested in joining the Board of Trustee who requires further information, or if you would be interested in discussing the role with a current Trustee, contact Jane Lacey-Hatton, Workforce Manager in the first instance, on email [email protected] phone 01724 270835 ext 230.