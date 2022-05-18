Lindsey Lodge scoops business growth award.

Pictured from left: Lindsey Lodge Business Manager Kay Fowler; Operational Matron Karen Andrew and Fundraising Manager Kirsty Walker pictured with their Award.

Lindsey Lodge Hospice and Healthcare has been named as the winner of ‘The HBP Systems Business Growth Award’ at a glittering black tie ceremony, held at the

Grimsby Auditorium last week.

Lindsey Lodge Chief Executive Karen Griffiths said: “We are delighted to be recognised within the local business community in this way, for such an important

award!

“I consider this achievement as a team effort, as our specialist end of life care, income generation activities and support services are totally reliant on each and

equally important.”

The Award recognises Lindsey Lodge’s significant achievements over the past two years, which saw it significantly improve from a deficit trading position to achieve a

surplus in both financial years 2019/20 and 2020/21.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, it reacted swiftly to the needs of the local healthcare system, diversifying its services and creating virtual clinics and services, whilst

remaining open on its main site, while working with local clinical commissioners and Hospice UK to ensure it provided as much capacity within the system as possible.

In its 30th year, it is now undergoing its biggest clinical expansion in 20 years, expanding its inpatient capacity with six new nurse/therapy-led beds, as well as

expanding its Wellbeing Services, and piloting a 24/7 specialist palliative care advice line.

Lindsey Lodge relies heavily on its charitable activities to raise funds.

The Lockdown meant it needed to adapt its activities to the changing landscape and it managed to preserve, and in most cases grow its income streams.

It was able to continue to deliver its high profile events such as its Glow walk, Light up a Life and Annual Ball through virtual options and adapted plans, as well as introducing new and innovative ways for supporters to get involved at home.

Despite the challenges for retail during the pandemic, Lindsey Lodge managed to open new stores in Barton, and most recently Brigg, demonstrating its commitment

to maintaining a prominent place on the high streets of North Lincolnshire.

It has also strengthened its e-commerce platforms to meet the growing need for online shopping.

Karen added: “We are well supported by a very experienced Board and, despite challenging circumstances, we continue to push forward to ensure our services thrive and expand, remaining free of charge to our users and meaning more of our community can access our very special brand of care at their time of need.