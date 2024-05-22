LIVES become first UK organisation to use electronic patient records system

LIVES and Bliksund personell meet at the LIVES HQ in Horncastle.

​​A LIFE saving charity based in Horncastle has signed a deal to be the first organisation in the UK to use ground-breaking new computer systems to make acessing patient records easier.

First Responder charity LIVES will be the first in the country to use new patient software Emergency Worker Assistant (EWA), developed by Norwegian company Bliksund, which is already in use across Scandinavia.

The new system will mean LIVES emergency responders will be able to record patient records electronically – allowing clinical staff in the charity’s HQ in Horncastle to review the notes and treatments in real time.

The EWA automates calculations that responders currently have to do manually and identifies deteriorating patients quickly, and provides video links where the senior clinician can see what is happening on the monitor from wherever they are, so they can provide on-the-spot advice.

The deal with Bliksund – which has offices in Norway, Denmark, Holland, and Vietnam – also includes the development of a phone app for use by volunteers responders to record patient details.

The systems will mean LIVES can dispense with paper records, which could often take days to upload onto an electronic system.

LIVES will introduce the EWA system into its response vehicles by the end of June, and the new app will be launched towards the end of the year.

Daniel Sedgewick, Medical Director at LIVES, said: “We are always looking at new ways to improve the care given to patients and the service we deliver as a charity and this digital approach does just that.

“The direct benefits include safety mechanisms to identify deteriorating patients and remind crews of treatment pathways. A video link is included so that remote advice can be given by more senior clinicians and timesaving features allow clinicians to spend more time interacting with the patient and less time documenting.

“From an organisational perspective the system brings huge benefits in terms of planning, quality

review and remote advice all which lead to a safer service for patients.”

LIVES Chief Executive Nikki Cooke said the charity was committed to innovation and development of services to better serve the community.

“Our number one priority is to serve the people of Lincolnshire and we will continue to innovate and evolve to offer the best services and the best care possible.”

Staff from Norway visited LIVES offices in Horncastle several times in the development of the software.

Janne T. Morstøl, chief executive of Bliksund, said: “The agreement with LIVES represents a significant

milestone for us in the UK market. With EWA already established as a national standard in Norway, we are confident that our solutions can effectively support LIVES in their prehospital charity efforts.