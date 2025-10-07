LIVES celebrates ‘Good’ Rating from Care Quality Commission

LIVES celebrate their 'Good' CQC report.

Lincolnshire charity LIVES (Lincolnshire Integrated Voluntary Emergency Service), whose volunteer Community First Responders provide rapid first-response emergency care across the county, has been rated Good by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after a difficult period in the Horncastle-based organisation’s history when some staff claimed they felt bullied and belittled at the charity, which led to an investigation last year by the Charities Commission.

However the commission said it was assured the trustees “had responded to the matters raised appropriately and in line with charity law” and closed the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of former and current staff and volunteers had expressed concerns about the running of LIVES, with some describing the workplace culture as “toxic”, but LIVES trustees denied the allegations.

The new CQC rating reflects five key areas of the charity’s work, all of which have been rated Good. Services were deemed safe (protecting people from harm), effective (achieving good outcomes), caring (treating people with compassion, kindness, and dignity), responsive (meeting people’s needs and adapting to change), and well-led (with strong leadership and governance in place).

Leadership and governance was praised for integrity, transparency, and inclusivity. Volunteers and staff were recognised for their professionalism, compassion, and dedication to patient care.

In its report on LIVES, the Care Quality Commission highlights: “The service had a shared vision, strategy and culture. This was based on transparency, equity, equality and human rights, diversity and inclusion, engagement, and understanding challenges and the needs of people and their communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The service had inclusive leaders at all levels who understood the context in which they delivered care, treatment and support. They embodied the culture and values of their workforce and organisation. Leaders had the skills, knowledge, experience, and credibility to lead effectively. They did so with integrity, openness and honesty.”

The inspectors added: “The service planned and delivered people’s care and treatment with them, including what was important and mattered to them. They did this in line with legislation and current evidence based good practice and standards.”

They said: “The service supported people to manage their health and wellbeing to maximise their independence, choice and control. The service supported people to live healthier lives and where possible, reduce their future needs for care and support.”

Founded over 50 years ago, LIVES has grown from a small volunteer-led initiative into a vital county-wide service. Its network of trained volunteers and commissioned medical teams operate across Lincolnshire, responding to 999 calls, providing expert medical care, and supporting the health care system. This CQC rating highlights the charity’s dedication to maintaining professional standards, ensuring patient safety, and delivering care effectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nikki Cooke, CEO of LIVES, said: “This rating is poignant not only for the staff at LIVES, but also for the volunteers across the charity who give up their time to be there for the people of Lincolnshire. It is a recognition of their dedication, and the vital role LIVES continues to play in the community. Every day our volunteers and medical teams are making a difference, and this rating reflects their commitment and professionalism.”

Hil Gibb, chair of Trustees added: “The CQC’s rating is a powerful acknowledgement of the unwavering commitment shown by everyone connected to LIVES. As trustees, we see first-hand the dedication of our volunteers, staff, and medical teams, who give their time and expertise to support communities across Lincolnshire, under the guidance of the same strong leadership team that has been in place over the last 16 months. It is a privilege to help steward an organisation that makes such a tangible difference every single day. This outcome reflects both their professionalism and the trust placed in LIVES by the people we serve.”

The charity says the rating of Good is a testament to its enduring impact and the trust it has earned within the community. By combining the dedication of volunteers with professional oversight and rigorous standards, LIVES continues to ensure that people across Lincolnshire receive life-saving care when it matters most.