LIVES goes digital: Smarter patient care with Bliksund

LIVES, the Lincolnshire emergency medical response charity, has launched a new electronic patient record system in collaboration with Bliksund.

LIVES, the Lincolnshire emergency medical response charity, has officially launched its new electronic patient record system, Emergency Worker Assistant (EWA), with Bliksund, a cutting-edge system that will revolutionise how patient records are managed. This game-changing digital transformation enables LIVES medical teams to access, update, and securely store patient records electronically, and will eventually be rolled to out to volunteer Community First Responders, improving efficiency and the continuity of care across Lincolnshire.

Bliksund is a Norway-based international software company whose mission is to streamline the emergency services; their software is already in use across Scandinavia and now they are working with LIVES to set a new standard for in pre-hospital emergency care in the UK. LIVES is the first organisation in the UK to adopt this advanced EWA system, and this transition marks a significant step forward from traditional paper-based records, ensuring that patient information is readily available, accurate, and easily shared with NHS partners when needed.

Bliksund’s system provides LIVES medical teams with real-time access to essential patient data, allowing for quicker decision-making and more effective treatments on the scene. With this digital upgrade, patient care will be more seamless, reducing the risk of errors and delays while enhancing data security and compliance with healthcare regulations.

Brett Forman, Critical Care Paramedic, Medic First Responder and CEMS Shift Lead at LIVES and Madison Pinkney Falls Responder using the new system.

Brett Forman, Critical Care Paramedic, Medic First Responder and CEMS Shift Lead at LIVES explained "Bliksund has completely transformed the way we work. Having instant access to digital patient records means we can provide even more efficient and seamless care. It’s easy to use, saves valuable time on scene, and ensures accurate handovers, ultimately improving patient outcomes. This is a huge step forward for our service."

Nikki Cooke, CEO of LIVES, said: “I am delighted to see the first step in our partnership with Bliksund come to fruition. This technology will not only make it much easier for our clinical teams to record their interactions with patients, but also improve the care that they can deliver. The feedback from our clinicians who have been testing the system has been overwhelmingly positive and we’re excited for future developments with Bliksund.”

Janne T. Morstøl, CEO of Bliksund, adds: “Partnering with LIVES to adapt our ePCR solution for the UK market, is an exciting step for Bliksund. Our technology is designed to empower emergency responders with instant access to critical patient data, supporting faster, safer, and more informed decision-making. We are proud to contribute to LIVES’ mission of saving lives and look forward to continuing our collaboration to shape the future of emergency medical services.

The move to electronic patient records aligns with LIVES’ ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in emergency response. By investing in the latest digital solutions, LIVES is strengthening its ability to deliver lifesaving care when every second counts, and ultimately provides improved patient-centric care.”

For more information about LIVES and how they are leading the way in pre-hospital emergency care, visit www.lives.org.uk, and to learn more about Bliksund visit - https://bliksund.com/