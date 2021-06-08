LIVES launches Falls Response Unit to serve across Lincolnshire

LIVES chief executive Nikki Cooke and county council Deputy Leader Coun Patricia Bradwell at the official launch of the falls service at LIVES HQ in Horncastle. EMN-210528-095529001

The service responds to 999 calls where a patient has fallen and needs urgent help.

This skilled team of responders are now supporting patients with specialist care right across Lincolnshire in partnership with NHS Lincolnshire and Lincolnshire County Council.

LIVES has been trialling the Falls Response Unit for over two years. In the six months from October 2020 to March 2021 the LIVES falls response team attended over 1,100 emergency calls and almost half of these patients were discharged at the scene, allowing them to safely stay at home and relieving pressure on our health care system at a very busy time.

Nikki Cooke, chief executive of LIVES, said of the service: “For many vulnerable members living alone in our community, something as simple as a fall could be the beginning of a horrific ordeal.

“We’re on call to get to those low injury, yet potentially life changing events fast. We’re there to ensure our residents are never left alone for a second longer than necessary, following a fall that leaves them incapacitated.”

Chris Cole, head of operations, added: “When a frail or vulnerable person falls, their needs potentially go way beyond treatment of an initial event. That’s why, when the call comes in, one of our experienced falls responders will be on the scene quickly to help get the patient back on their feet and provide further treatment or referral if required.

“We assess the needs of the patient to make sure they don’t fall again in the future.”

Coun Patricia Bradwell, deputy leader of Lincolnshire County Council, said it is an important service in a large rural county for people who would otherwise be left stranded waiting for help.

“It’s shown to have a significant impact on reducing hospital admissions, with just under half of patients avoiding a trip to the hospital as a result of being assessed and treated by the LIVES falls team. And there are comprehensive care packages to prevent further falls.