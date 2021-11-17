Help LIVES Responders be there for families who need them during the festive period by taking part in the charity’s Long Walk Home for Christmas. EMN-211117-141401001

Everyone wants to be with their loved ones, especially at Christmas, but LIVES Responders will still be on call throughout the festive season to respond to emergencies across the county.

LIVES First Responders are volunteers who provide emergency care in critical situations, and when attending incidents across Lincolnshire, LIVES are the first to deliver medical treatment on scene 79 percent of the time.

You can make sure that LIVES Responders can continue be there when someone calls 999 by taking part in The Long Walk Home for Christmas challenge, where supporters walk 24 miles to raise vital funds for the charity between December 1 and Christmas Eve.

Supporters can complete their mileage throughout the month or complete their 24 miles over one day.

LIVES community fundraising Manager, Rachel Hay said: “We are so excited to launch our Long Walk Home for Christmas. ‘Tis the season for us to spend time with our loved ones, and this is the perfect way to get everyone you know on board with the challenge. Whether you decide to complete your 24 miles alone, team up with your friends or family, or even set up teams within your workplace, everyone can show their support and get involved.

“Every penny raised will help to train and equip our Responders who will be on call throughout the Christmas period, ensuring we can be there for our communities during a time of need.”

LIVES exists to provide emergency care in critical situations, as quickly as possible. When attending incidents across Lincolnshire, LIVES are the first to deliver medical treatment on scene 79% of the time.

One such supporter who knows the importance of LIVES and their work is Emma Hudson. In 2019, Emma and her family went along to a local fun day where her dad got roped into a game of Tug of War. Suddenly, and without warning, Emma’s Dad collapsed and went into cardiac arrest.

Emma said: “Thankfully there were representatives from LIVES at the event and they quickly came over to assess my dad. He very quickly went into cardiac arrest but the responders reacted swiftly and calmly as they took over from a bystander who had jumped into action by administering CPR.

“I am very happy to say that my Dad is still here with us today because of their actions and we will forever be grateful to them.”