Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A life-saving voluntary service is celebrating attending a staggering 2,578 emergencies in 2024.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LIVES, the Lincolnshire-based emergency response charity, imade a significant difference in local communities ensuring timely care and support for those facing medical crises.

In addition to responding to emergencies, LIVES Expert Training trained 1,548 people in life-saving skills, equipping individuals, professionals and businesses with the confidence to respond confidently in critical situations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteer CFRs play a vital role in providing immediate assistance in medical emergencies, often arriving on the scene before an ambulance. This year, LIVES volunteers have responded to a wide range of incidents, from life-threatening situations to providing reassurance and care to those in distress.

Annie Wakeford with her special edition medal to celebrate the King’s Coronation,

Annie Wakeford, a LIVES Community First Responder, received a special edition medal for those working on the frontline to make communities safer to mark the King’s Coronation.

She said: “As responders, we are everyday people serving our communities as CFRs. 2024 has been a great year for sharing our skills and knowledge teaching bystander CPR to members of our communities, a skill that can make so much difference!

"When on call I have met some people at their most vulnerable who have welcomed me into their homes and trusted me with their

care until the ambulance arrives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a very privileged position that I have. It’s a voluntary role, the thanks and gratitude I receive from patients and their friends and family is payment in itself.

"Will I still be responding in 2025? I remind myself daily of why I joined LIVES over 9 years ago and that reason is to be there in my local community when minutes really do matter.

"As long as my knees keep bending and my back allows me to. I’ll be there.”

LIVES volunteers will also be there for people in need this Christmas – Julie, a LIVES Community First Responder has this to say about why she responded in 2023 and will continue to do so this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had the free time, and I didn’t want anyone to be scared on Christmas Day if they had to call 999, if I could offer the help and support to help prevent that then I feel I would have done a good job,” she said “I’ll be responding this year as well because I want to be there for people in

their moment of need.”

LIVES continues to depend on the generosity of its supporters to sustain its emergency response and training initiatives.

The charity invites the community to reflect on its achievements in 2024 and consider donating to help LIVES reach even more people in 2025!

FACTFILE

LIVES is a Lincolnshire charity dedicated to providing emergency care in critical medical situations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its mission is simple: reach people in need quickly and protect lives.

This is achieved through the volunteer Community First Responders who respond to 999 calls.

They’re on scene first 85% of the time. It’s their reason for being. They treat. They teach. They get there. They step in when no one else can. We support our local community and each other.

Community First Responders are highly trained volunteers who provide immediate care and support in emergency situations, often arriving before the ambulance. Their quick response can make the difference between life and death, ensuring that those in need

receive crucial care as swiftly as possible. The dedication and commitment of their responders are at the heart of everything they do.

For more details and how to get involved, visit www.lives.org.uk/