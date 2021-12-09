Llincolnshire residents invited to have their say in latest round of NHS public consultation events

Changes planned to NHS srrvices.

Health leaders are encouraging people across Lincolnshire to get involved and share their views on proposals for change to four NHS services in the county.

People joining the events will have the opportunity to ask questions as they hear from clinicians who will explain the proposals and what they mean for the future of these services.

Officials say they are already listening and in response to feedback, an additional date in Louth has been added to the schedule of events.

This consultation will end on December 23 and they are inviting as many people as possible to get involved and have their say.

Views are being sought on proposed changes to orthopaedic surgery; urgent and emergency care at Grantham and District Hospital; acute medical beds at Grantham and District Hospital and stroke services.

Due to the recent emergence of the Omicron COVID variant, facemasks will be mandatory for attendees at face-to-face events with the exception of those who are exempt for medical reasons. Facemasks and hand gel will be available at each event.

The safety of clinicians working on the frontline and those attending the events is paramount. For this reason, admittance will be strictly limited to those who have registered to attend. This is to prevent unnecessary queuing outside the venue and to enable organisers to ensure sufficient social distancing based on the venue capacity. You are asked to help to keep everyone safe. Unfortunately, they will not be able to admit anyone on the day who has not registered.

To register for an event or find out more information about how to get involved, visit www.lincolnshire.nhs.uk. All events will be available to book via the website. Alternatively, people can email email [email protected] or call 01522 421860 Monday – Friday 9am – 5pm.

Events taking place are:

Face to Face Events

Grantham - Sunday December 12 2-4pm

Lincoln - Tuesday December 14 10am-12noon

Louth - Tuesday December 14 6.30pm-8.30pm

Boston - Saturday December 18 2-4pm

Virtual events

Thursday December 16 6.30-8.30pm

Monday December 20 10am-12noon