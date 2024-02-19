Local NHS staff taking fundraising to new heights
The supporters aim to raise £15,000 for Lincolnshire NHS Charity, the dedicated NHS charity of both LPFT and LCHS. The funds raised will go towards items and services that go over and above NHS provision to further enhance patient care and staff wellbeing.
These courageous participants will experience an adrenaline-packed free-fall at 120mph, before gently floating to the ground for five minutes by parachute. Some staff members are choosing to go up in the plane together for that little extra comfort, while others have chosen to brave the dive alone.
Mark Platts, Executive Director of Finance, Digital and Estates at LPFT said: “I’m really looking forward to the skydive, not because I’m counting down to jumping out of a plane at 14,000ft, but because I’m really looking forward to being part of a great event that is bringing so many of us together to help raise as much as we can for our charity.
“From recent discussions with patients and staff I know the funds we are raising can and will make a real difference, which is the best motivation anyone could ask for.”
Sarah Chaytor, Effective Practice and Education Lead at LCHS said: “I’m really excited to take part in this charity skydive, it’s a great way to raise money for Lincolnshire NHS Charity. As a staff member, I see first-hand the amazing work the charity does.
“I will be joined by three of my other team members, and we thought it would be a fantastic opportunity for us to bond. It's not every day that colleagues get to experience a charity skydive together!”
Lincolnshire NHS Charity recently launched its new website at the beginning of February with the support of NHS Charities Together, which features its new logo and strapline: “For the little extras that make a big difference.”
If you wish to donate, please visit the charity’s JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/campaign/lincolnshirenhscharityskydive.
To learn more about Lincolnshire NHS Charity, you can visit their new website at www.lincolnshirenhscharity.org.uk or call 01522 459552.