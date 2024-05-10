Local NHS Trust encourages you to move more for your mental health
The Trust, which delivers mental health services for people across Lincolnshire, is promoting the national campaign led by the Mental Health Foundation. The theme this year is 'Movement: Moving more for our mental health’ and continues from 13-19 May.
Sarah Connery, Chief Executive of the Trust, said: "There's a lot of research to show that keeping yourself physically active can have real, significant benefits for your mental health.
“Regular movement can help your mood, improve your sleep, and reduce anxiety and depression, so it's really important that we all manage to find some time in our very busy lives to make sure that we are moving around as much as we possibly can.
"I hope that during Mental Health Awareness Week, we can all find some time to think about our wellbeing and move for our mental health."
There's plenty of ways that you can move around to improve your mental health. It's important that you take into consideration your mobility and fitness, but even exercises as simple as going for a walk or doing household tasks can boost your mood, and even reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression.
HAY Lincolnshire is a great online resource that puts a spotlight on things going on in the community that are good for our mental wellbeing. You can visit www.haylincolnshire.co.uk to find a list of wellbeing boosting activities taking place in your local area.
To find out more about mental health support in Lincolnshire, visit www.lpft.nhs.uk.