Louth hospital trust pays £99,000 in compensation after medication mistakes

The trust that runs Louth’s hospital has forked out more than £99,000 in compensation for negligence claims involving medication mistakes in the last five years.

That is the finding of a new investigation by Medical Negligence Assist (MNA), a company devoted to providing legal support and specialist advice for the victims of medical blunders.

Data obtained by the firm reveals that United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust has had 16 claims made against it since 2019, according to NHS Resolution, which is the legal arm of the health service.

As well as County Hospital Louth, the trust runs Lincoln County Hospital, Grantham and District Hospital and Pilgrim Hospital Boston.

County Hospital Louth, which is one of four hospitals run by the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

The figures put it among the top ten NHS trusts out of 236 in England that have paid out the highest sums settling negligence claims involving medication errors.

It sits ninth in the ‘league table’, having paid £99,266 from six claims settled with damages. Top is East Kent Hospitals University Trust, with payments of a whopping £4,723,658.

Stroke, psychological damage, anaphylactic shock and cardiac arrest are just some of the injuries and conditions patients have sustained across the country. Some have even died.

Medication errors are described by the NHS as any so-called patient safety incidents (PSIs) where there has been a mistake in the process of prescribing, dispensing, administering, monitoring or providing advice on medicines.

They can include failure to properly monitor patients on powerful drugs, poor communication between GPS and hospitals, and giving patients the wrong medication.

Sophie Cope, a solicitor for MNA, said: “Although they may be rare, medication errors can have devastating and life-altering consequences for

patients and their families.

"It is important that mistakes are acknowledged and challenged quickly and effectively to prevent them happening in the future. It is also key that those affected know that support is available to them.”

Medication error claims have cost the NHS as a whole £54 million in compensation payouts in the last five years, as well as a further £35.6 million in legal costs.

The most common reason for claims lodged against NHS trusts has been for unnecessary pain, costing £5.3 million in payouts.

Sophie added: “While some people understandably worry that making a claim will affect frontline care, the reality is that hospitals and GPs are always insured against such claims.

"As such, any damages are paid by the insurers and do not affect the care other patients are receiving.

"But it is vital that any medical negligence is addressed to prevent serious and life-altering consequences for patients and their families.”

In response to the findings, Professor Colin Farquharson, who is the chief medical officer for the Lincolnshire Community and Hospitals NHS Group, issued a brief statement.

He said: “NHS Resolution settles litigation claims on behalf of all NHS trusts. Any funds paid out in litigation cases are not paid by the trust but are covered by the premium paid each year to NHS Resolution.

“While we are not able to comment on the specific detail of the claims, we acknowledge that any failure to provide care to the high standards we expect can impact upon our patients and their loved ones.

"This is why we take every opportunity to listen to those receiving our care and to learn from our mistakes, acting openly and honestly when those standards are not met.

“We remain committed to continual improvement in the care and support offered to everyone using our services.”

