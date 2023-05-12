​Louth Rotary's Memory Walk returns

​Those looking to help do their bit to raise money for those living with dementia can just talk a walk this weekend

Louth Rotary's 2022 Memory Walk.

​The Rotary Club of Louth, in partnership with Magna Vitae, is organising their eighth Memory Walk to raise funds for activities to support local families affected by dementia.

The walk will take place on Sunday (May 21), starting at the Hallington end of Hubbards Hills, and progressing along a 2.5 mile route to the Meridian Centre in Louth.

Registration is from 1.30pm onwards, and the walk will set off at 2pm.

The route will be wheelchair friendly, with members of the Rotary Club of Louth providing marshals route.

Refreshments will be available at the end of the walk, provided by the Inner Wheel Club of Louth.

There is a suggested donation of £5 per adult and £2 per child.

