Louth's Man of Men breaking barriers, raising awareness, and forging friendships

A singing group, Man of Men, has not only raised awareness of a good cause but helped members to talk about their mental health.

Louth's Man of Men.

The group has been formed as part of the ‘Find Your Voice’ programme sponsored by Louth Male Voice Choir to bring the public a wide variety of songs, raising money for Prostate Cancer UK.

Cat Stephenson, a member of the group, explained: “We’re a wide gaggle of men from all corners of the county from a range of backgrounds, but they’ve all stepped out of their comfort zone to raise money for prostate cancer.

"That’s not what men would normally do, so for me, that’s been a great achievement by everybody within the group.”

Cat said that in times where people are encouraged to talk about their mental health, men are still lagging behind, but the group has already seen friendships made and sharing their feelings.

"Men are still not talking as much as they should, especially about the dreaded C word, but we've seen lots of friendships and we’ve learned that three or four of our members either know someone in their family who has been affected by prostate cancer or has sadly died.

"It’d definitely loosened some emotional barriers, which can only be a good thing.”

Graham Burrell, Musical Director for the campaign, said: “This programme works on so many levels. Singing has great beneficial effects for mental health and physical well-being, helps build confidence and leads to new friendships. The proceeds from the concert will also help those suffering from prostate cancer.

“The repertoire will include recent pop songs as well as classics. We are sure the audience at the concert will love the music, and they’ll know their donations are going to a fantastic cause.”Cat added: “We don’t profess to be able to sing, but we’re a group of men singing for a good cause and want to put on a good show.”

The concert will take place at the Louth Town Hall on July 7, accompanied by Louth Male Voice choir, starting at 7.30pm.

Entry is free – but you have to pay to get out, Cat jokes – and all are welcome. All donations on the night will go to Prostate Cancer UK.

