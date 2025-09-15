Mablethorpe to host writing workshop for autistic and neurodivergent people

Autistic and neurodivergent people in Lincolnshire are being invited to take part in a free creative-writing programme that includes a new group in Mablethorpe.

The flagship programme is called Beyond The Spectrum, which aims to encourage autistic people to express their voice and life experiences through the arts.

It is run by Writing East Midlands (WEM), a Nottingham-based charity that supports, promotes and champions writing and writers, offering courses, mentoring and workshops.

WEM’s 2025/26 season includes free writing workshops and creative opportunities for neurodivergent people across Lincolnshire.

And while many of these are available online via Zoom, one of its in-person workshops will be based at Mablethorpe, in collaboration with the Diverse Connections Autism support group.

Diverse Connections hosts sessions that take place in Mablethorpe every Friday between 10 am and 12 midday, and in Alford every Monday from 4 pm to 6 pm. They include activities, helpful hobbies such as board games, and the chance to socialise and make new friends.

The creative writing workshops will provide opportunities to publish work in dedicated magazines, and anthologies, ad even feature a digital festival.

They are designed to be fully accessible, with no expectations on how the participants choose to join in.

They will be led by neurodivergent professional writers, and no diagnosis is required to take part.

Rebecca Morris-Buck, project manager at WEM, said: “We’re excited to offer both in-person and hybrid options in Lincolnshire.

"Beyond The Spectrum is about giving people the space to express themselves creatively, and to build community on their own terms.

"For many neurodivergent writers, mainstream creative spaces can feel inaccessible. This programme changes that.”

Beyond The Spectrum is funded by organisations such as Shine Lincolnshire, Arts Council England and the National Lottery Community Fund.

It has grown from a small pilot in 2020 to a nationally recognised project that reaches hundreds of participants every year.

Anyone interested in joining a Lincolnshire group can sign up online, for free, via the Beyond The Spectrum website.

Neurodivergent is a non-medical term that describes people whose brains process information, develop, think or behave differently to the norm. It embraces conditions such as autism, ADHD and dyslexia.