Make a nomination to recognise Lincolnshire’s amazing community and hospital staff

The 2024 Staff Awards for Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS) and United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) are now open for nominations.

This year, the two organisations are coming together as a Group to improve how care is delivered to patients by working even closer together. This also means the organisations are bringing together the two staff awards ceremonies into one bigger event, with plans to celebrate hundreds of staff from across both organisations at a glittering awards night, funded through sponsorship.

The Staff Awards have a number of categories recognising excellence in patient care, compassion and respect, great team work and innovation amongst other things. Nominations are made by both patients and staff.

LCHS and ULHT Staff Awards

The awards are an opportunity for the people of Lincolnshire to recognise the hard work, dedication and care shown by community and hospital staff working across the county, and where they have demonstrated exceptional professionalism and care.

This year, the awards are bringing together categories to recognise volunteers, care and compassion, as well as outstanding leaderships amongst other things.

Anyone can make a nomination in the 14 award categories, including staff, patients and members of the public.

Group Chief Executive, Andrew Morgan, said: “The Staff Awards are such an important way to recognise the hard work and dedication staff across our services give day in and day out. We are very excited to be able to bring our organisations together and truly celebrate the incredible things they do!

“I want to encourage as many people as possible who have seen or received great care or service to make a nomination and help us give our staff the recognition they deserve. We know how hard they work every day, often in challenging circumstances – this is just one of the ways we want to say thank you to them!”

To nominate someone for an award, please fill in a form available on the ULHT website, or the LCHS website.

Paper copies are also available upon request.