Make time to talk ​ this #TimeToTalkDay

​Mental health professionals from Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT) are urging people to make time to talk next Thursday, February 2.

#TimeToTalkDay

Time to Talk Day has never been more relevant locally, as recent statistics from MIND show that one in four of us will experience a mental health problem in our lifetime.

Claire Hancox, Service Manager from steps2change, Lincolnshire's NHS Talking Therapies service, said: “Talking has such a positive effect on people’s mental health and wellbeing. Whether it is about mental health problems or simply catching up with an old friend in whatever way possible, starting a conversation is absolutely vital.

"It could be a coffee, a meal, a walk or a message. That call or meeting might be the first chance someone has had to really say how they’re feeling.”

It is important to know that if you are feeling anxious, depressed or stressed, there is support available.

You can contact the Lincolnshire Mental Health Helpline 24/7 on 0800 001 4331 or visit www.lpft.nhs.uk/steps2change for information about talking therapies.