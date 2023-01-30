A man has been charged in connection with a fight at a Sleaford doctors’ surgery.

Sleaford Medical Group, Riverside Surgery.

Paul White, 34, of Plantation Hill, Worksop was arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning (January 26) at an address in Worksop by Nottinghamshire Police officers after a search, community intelligence and an appeal to the public for information.

According to Lincolnshire Police, officers have charged him in connection with disorder at Sleaford Medical Group, in Boston Road, Sleaford, when it was reported that a fight had broken out between three men at the doctor’s surgery at 1.08pm on January 5.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He had been interviewed by Lincolnshire Police officers in connection with the Sleaford incident, and was then charged with a public order offence.

He has been bailed with conditions not to enter Lincolnshire unless for court or solicitor appointments, and not to contact certain individuals.