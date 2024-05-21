Man club to launch in Sleaford for mental well-being

Andy's Man Club.

A new safe space for men to talk about their mental health and wellbeing is set to launch in Sleaford.

Andy's Man Club is a non-profit organisation dedicated to providing support and a non-judgemental safe space for men to talk about their mental health and wellbeing.

The organisation is a men’s suicide prevention charity, offering free-to-attend, peer-to-peer support groups across the United Kingdom and online with an aim of ending the stigma surrounding men’s mental health and help men through the power of conversation to openly discuss their feelings and experiences.

The Sleaford Club officially launched in April and the opening night will be on June 3 at Sleaford Rugby Club.

The clubs run peer-to-peer support groups for men aged over 18, every Monday at 7pm excluding bank holidays. Clubs are free to attend with no registration required.

Sean Gill, Regional Area Lead for the clubs, said: “The group was founded after the death by suicide of Andy Roberts.

"Andy gave no indication to his family that he was suicidal, as a result, his brother-in-law, Luke Ambler, and mother, Elaine Roberts, founded Andy’s Man Club in the hope that men who struggled to open up had a safe space to do so.”

The first club session ran in Halifax in 2016, with nine men in attendance.

The groups follow the same model and are now in hundreds of locations nationwide, along with an online function via Google Meet for men who cannot leave their home due to a variety of issues.

In the long-term, the charity aims to have a location within 30 minutes travel of any man in the UK.

Sean has been inviting local businesses to support the scheme through volunteering and sponsorship, as well as spreading the word.

He added: “We firmly believe that by coming together as a community, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of men who are struggling with their mental health. Your support, no matter how big or small, can help us create a positive impact."