Thousands of pounds have been raised for a vital cause by a group of novice singers.

Louth's Man of Men performing at the charity concert.

Singing group Man of Men, formed as part of the ‘Find Your Voice’ programme sponsored by Louth Male Voice Choir, performed a charity concert recently to not only raise awareness of the importance of mens’ mental health, but also raising money for Prostate Cancer UK.

Member Cat Stephenson said the show went better than any of them could have imagined:

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We had around 300 people come and we’d only planned for 150 so we had to fetch a load more chairs and have people sitting up in the balcony!

"There were quite a few nerves in the group before we went on, but it was our best performance to date and it shows our hard work has paid off.”

The Man of Men performed a selection of songs, followed by Louth Male Voice Choir for a number of hits of their own, and then the two groups came together for an encore with crowd favourite Sweet Caroline.

"I think it went so well because our group was a lot more raw and less polished than LMVC, and I think we complimented each other,” Cat said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Overall, the concert has raised more than £4,000 for Prostate Cancer UK.

"We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came out to support us,” Cat said, “We had one lady who came up to us in tears and said she had lost her husband to prostate cancer just a few days before.

"It was quite humbling and just goes to show what a night like this can do for people.

"We’d also like to thank everyone at the town hall for letting us have the concert there, and LMVC for giving up their time.”

Advertisement

Advertisement