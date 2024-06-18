Marie Curie appeals for more volunteers for Sleaford and Grantham

Marie Curie

Marie Curie is looking for volunteers across Grantham and Sleaford to support its work as the UK’s leading end of life charity.

The charity needs fundraising volunteers who can help support collections in the community, run fundraising events and provide vital assistance to the community engagement team.

Lauren Alexander, Senior Community Fundraiser for Lincolnshire & Rutland, said: “Our volunteers tell us how much satisfaction they get from giving even a small amount of time but helping make an enormous difference in their local community.

“For every volunteering role we offer full training and support, and I would urge anyone interested in hearing more to get in touch. With the continued support from the people of Grantham and Sleaford and beyond we can help more people have the best possible end of life, wherever they are and whatever their illness.”

As well as providing expert end of life medical care for people, Marie Curie also has a free Information and Support Line available to everyone.

The phone line and web chat service provides practical or clinical information, as well as emotional support for anyone living with or caring for someone with a terminal illness, or who has experienced a bereavement.