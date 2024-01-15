Marie Curie Louth Fundraising Group are on the hunt for a new Chairperson as their current Chair is stepping down after fundraising for over 30 years for the UK’s leading end of life charity.

The group was set up in 2006 to help raise funds so Marie Curie Nurses and Healthcare Assistants can provide expert hospice care to people living with terminal illness in the comfort of home or at one its nine hospices in the UK, and support for those close to them.

Outgoing Chair Paula Bruntlett (80) from Keddington said:

“I remember every year my grandmother would send a donation to Marie Curie at Christmas, so when I saw an appeal for volunteer collectors, I decided I wanted to support Marie Curie more regularly.”

As Chair of the group, Paula has organised events such bingo evenings, the annual Wolds Tractor Run, managed the collection tins in local businesses as well as coordinating local collections for Marie Curie’s flagship annual fundraiser, the Great Daffodil Appeal, during March.

Paula added:

“I have enjoyed meeting all the different people through the group and the collections. It is always nice to speak to the public and hear their feedback on how good the nurses have been to them and their family and the difference that Marie Curie has made.

“You gain so much from volunteering. It can be hard work sometimes, but you get so much back from it and I have had so many opportunities to get involved with the local community.

“Just knowing how many people have been cared for and supported at the worst time in their lives by our fundraising efforts has meant a lot to me but I am stepping down and we need someone to take over the reins to help even more people in the county.”

Marie Curie helps people with any illness they are likely to die from including Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia), heart, liver, kidney and lung disease, motor neurone disease, Parkinson’s, and advanced cancer.

The money raised also funds the charity’s free support line and webchat, which offers practical and emotional support on all aspects of life with terminal illness, dying and bereavement.

Over the next five years Marie Curie aims to double the number of people across the UK being cared for and supported in homes, its hospices and through its free information and support services.

Lauren Alexander, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser for Lincolnshire said:

“It is thanks to amazing supporters like Paula and her team of volunteers that Marie Curie has been there for people living with terminal illness over the past 75 years, but today our work is more needed than ever.

“Paula and the Marie Curie Louth Fundraising Group have raised over £250,000 since they formed and have also played a vital role in raising awareness of the services provided within people’s homes across Lincolnshire.

“We cannot thank Paula enough for her dedication to the group and hope we can find someone who will take over the role when she retires and help them be equally successful in the future. “