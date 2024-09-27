Mayor urges cataract sufferers not to delay treatment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lincolnshire Mayor is urging people with cataracts to not be afraid of having them removed after describing his surgery as lifechanging.

Stephen Beasant, Mayor of the Borough of North East Lincolnshire and a councillor for the East Marsh ward since 2003, recently had cataracts surgery at Newmedica in Grimsby and was back to work within an hour.

He had first been diagnosed with cataracts a few years ago but was told they were not advanced enough to need immediate surgery and that his condition would be monitored, which is quite common. But having recently noticed a significant deterioration of his vision, Cllr Beasant knew it was time to act.

He said: ‘As I walked to Newmedica for the surgery, I was really concerned. I thought I’d be in agony, but actually I didn’t feel a thing during the surgery and I was really comfortable. After the operation was done, I walked straight to a councillors’ training session – that’s how good I felt.’

Cllr Beasant with consultant Edward Ridyard, who did his surgery.

Newmedica is a leading independent provider of NHS-funded and private ophthalmology. Its Grimsby clinic offers cataract surgery alongside a range of other eyecare treatments including oculoplastics, YAG Laser, and age-related macular degeneration management.

Having had the operations on each eye, Stephen adds: ‘I didn’t want to go blind, and I don’t want others to, so I’d definitely urge people who need the surgery to have it done. There really is no need to put it off. Why would you? It’s life-changing.

‘My cataracts had got progressively worse, especially in my left eye. At the end, if I took my glasses off and put my hand over the right eye, people’s faces were blurred and I couldn’t read a car number plate.

‘Now I can read number plates without glasses from a distance. The change is incredible. I only need glasses now for up-close work. The treatment I had for both eyes was amazing.

‘The improvement was instant, and since then I’ve been reassuring people that there’s nothing to worry about. It’s so easy. If they need the surgery, go for it.’

In addition to doing training straight after his surgery, Stephen also took part in a 24-hour charity walk, covering 50 miles and 110,000 steps.

His surgery was carried out by Consultant Ophthalmologist Edward Ridyard, who said: ‘Mr Beasant’s story is such a good example of why people have no need to worry about cataract surgery or delay their treatment.

‘The surgery is quick, painless and life-changing, enabling people to maintain their independence for years to come.’

Newmedica Grimsby is based at Cromwell Primary Care Centre, DN31 2BH. The clinic is owned and run by consultants Professor Bernard Chang, Mr Bataung Mokete, Mr Owen Stewart, Professor Richard Gale and Mr Edward Ridyard.

Further information is available at www.newmedica.co.uk/clinics/grimsby/or by calling 01472 806806.