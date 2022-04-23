Mayor visits for tour of Holdingham Grange care home

The Mayor's visit to Holdingham Grange, Sleaford. From left - Hazel Whittaker - home manager, Penny Howard - operations manager, Don Serrett - CEO of specialist services, Mayor of Sleaford Coun Robert Oates, Kent Phippen - CEO and managing director of owners Glenholme, Mayoress Ann Oates, George McAllister - director of care, Lord Patrick Carter - chairman of Glenholme, and Esther Bannister - strategic development director. EMN-220414-163909001

The home is also in Coun Oates’ own council ward and Covid-19 had prevented him from visiting for more than two years.

New buildings include 12 bright and modern supported living flats for individuals with special learning needs.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Oates commented: “Those residents we spoke with appeared happy and well cared for in an environment obviously well designed for their needs.

“We were next shown a unit catering for individuals with more complex physical and behavioural needs, some of whom had previously been years in institutions unsuited to them. The residents here were chatty with us and obviously enjoying living with their caring staff, who must do the most difficult job in the world. But that job means many Sleaford families can now have their loved ones living close by after sometimes years of being far apart.”

Further units are being completed for individuals with lesser care needs.

This is in addition to the original sixty-four bed care home for the elderly. Coun Oates said it was bright, airy and tastefully decorated, but with its extra touches such as a library, games room, cafe and sun terrace.

All of these units require a lot of staff and currently nearly 90 people work at the home, with up to 200 being needed when all the new facilities are opened.

“This makes Glenholme Grange one of the largest employers in Sleaford and we are lucky to have their investment in our town,” said Coun Oates.