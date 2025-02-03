Meet Bert's Benches, new places in Horncastle to sit, chat and combat loneliness

A new initiative has been launched in Horncastle to combat social isolation and mental health challenges.

It comes in the form of benches, which have been installed across the town to encourage people to sit down and have a chat, and to inspire the community as a whole to get talking.

They have been unveiled ahead of Time To Talk Day, which has been organised by the national mental health charity, Mind UK, for this Thursday (February 6).

Bert’s Benches are the brainwave of Ben Cross, the co-ordinator of the wellbeing hub at the mental health charity Shine Lincolnshire, which is based at Bull Ring in Horncastle, and Isabel Forrester, of the town’s community food larder.

Ben explained: “The benches raise awareness of mental health and wellbeing, and also promote areas where people can take a seat and connect with others.

"This can be anything from a brief hello to checking in to see if someone is OK. For instance, a chat about the weather can mean a lot to someone who is isolated.

"Personally, I hope the benches will promote a positive community spirit, as well as encourage people to talk more.”

Shine and the larder collaborated with the Horncastle Support Team and Horncastle Town Council, which then attached plaques to the benches.

It is hoped that collaborations like this will drive people to break down social barriers and build awareness of the importance for mental health of making connections and keeping in touch.

The project’s name derives from the well-known mascot of Shine, a fluffy, orange creature called Bert.

He is also the namesake of Shine’s hub, Bert House, in the heart of Horncastle, which offers free support and signposting for people facing challenges, as well as opportunities to take part in activities, utilise computers or grab a hot drink and relax.

The benches can be found on Bridge Street, Cagthorpe, Coronation Walk, Hamerton Gardens and Watermill Road.

When you visit any of them, pop in to Bert House at Bull Ring and let staff know, so you can receive a free hot drink and a Bert sticker.

There are also plans to form a special walking route, linking the benches, so residents can enjoy the added benefits of getting out in nature as well as connecting.