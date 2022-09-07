The networking event is taking place at the Gliderdrome in Boston.

It is being held at the Gliderdrome, and will be officially opened by the Mayor of Boston, Coun Anne Dorrian.

The event will see agencies working within the Boston area come together to discuss plans on how collectively they can support residents with their physical and mental health, as well as the social wellbeing of the community based in Boston.

Neil Baker, Specialist Nurse Practitioner for the Boston Neighbourhood Team said everyone attending aspires ‘to deliver gold standard care to our residents’.

He added: “The day will highlight the services available and uncover opportunities that enable Integrated Neighbourhood Working to become a common practice for how we support the people of Boston.”

Boston Primary Care Network is a network of the GP practices in the Boston area that have joined together. They are:

• Greyfriars Surgery

• Kirton Medical Centre

• Liquorpond Surgery

• Parkside Medical Centre

• Swineshead Medical Group

• The Sidings Medical Practice

Boston Neighbourhood Team is one of 10 teams across Lincolnshire. This is where the Integrated Neighbourhood Working is focussed for that community.