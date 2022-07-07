Mental Health Nursing Apprenticeship open for applications

AApprentice nurse Molly Garrick.

Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, which provides mental health services and some learning disability and autism services in the county, has opened for applications for its sought after nursing apprenticeship scheme.

The highly successful programme, which is in its third year, gives up to 20 students with an interest in mental healthcare the opportunity to study a BSc Mental Health Nursing degree at the University of Lincoln, whilst getting first-hand practical experience through a range of inpatient and community nursing placements.

Working with Younger People, Older Adults, people with learning disabilities and autism and people suffering with dementia – the training scheme offers opportunities to experience first hand the services LPFT provides focussing on providing the right care in the right place at the right time.

As apprentice nurses, successful applicants will be paid a salary to gain hands on experience and earn recognised qualifications over an average period of three years. They will be based at placements across Lincolnshire four days a week, and study at college for the remaining day.

And, at the same time, the aspiring nurses can earn a salary for the shifts they work whilst also having their university fees covered.

Alice Stones, a first year Nurse Apprentice at LPFT, said: “I wanted to work in nursing so I can help others and make a real difference every day, so when I saw the advert for the LPFT apprenticeship, I jumped at the chance!

“I am currently in year 1 and working through university modules. The best thing about the apprenticeship is the wide support network, working alongside mental health professionals plus tutors and fellow student from the university.

“I continue to feel incredibly fortunate to have this opportunity and I would recommend it to anyone.”

The deadline for applications is 22 July 2022.