A Transformation Programme funded by the NHS that was introduced to a 40-year-old Lincolnshire woman with mental health issues is being rolled out to others in the county as demand for help grows.

Mental Health Week starts on Monday, May 13, and former carer Kym Finch s one of the group volunteers leading the charge to raise awareness of the ground-breaking work being done by partners.

Kym says being part of the transformation programme has seen her life turn around. She now volunteers at groups in the Skegness area and leads Eve meetings at three locations.

"One women who came hadn’t been out her home for 11 years,” she said.

"Because I have suffered agoraphobia, she was immediately able to see she is not alone.

"Now she looks forward to coming and taking part in our meetings and activities. They have changed her life – and mine.”

According to the charity MIND, every year, one in four of us will experience a mental health problem – but too many of us are not getting the help we need.

A Wednesday craft session at Spilsby Wellbeing Hub.

MIND says over two million people are waiting for NHS mental health services, and since 2017 the number of young people alone struggling with their mental health has nearly doubled. The pandemic and the cost of living crisis has also resulted in a rise in the the number of adults seeking help.

Lincolnshire has its own challenges with the sparceness of the county, which means it is more difficult for people to access help – and just last month came added pressures as the Government announced plans to restrict people’s entitlements to disability benefits which it is feared will put people living with mental ill health at risk.

Over the past two years, the NHS Adult and Older Adult Community Mental Health Transformation programme has evolved to encompass NHS-funded Wellbeing Hubs integrated within towns, complemented by satellite and roving outreach services in rural areas. They form part of the mental health transformation work delivered across Lincolnshire Integrated Care System.

An example of these hubs driven by Community Connectors, Bro Pro, provides a safe place for adults aged over 18 to meet, socialise and talk.

Michael Maisey. founder of the CIP Project & author of Young Offender, addresses Bro Pro Skegness.

There are currently 12 locations countywide, the latest launching in Kirton last month. This year, 21 members from across the county will climb Snowdon in order or raise funds for the project so that it may continue its work across the county, plant new locations and even spread over the boarder into Yorkshire.

David Bruce, Lead Community Connector for Skegness, Spilsby and District, said: “Implementing NHS-funded initiatives has been intense, yet immensely rewarding.

"Witnessing 71 attendees in a single day at a Spilsby well-being session underscores the vital role these projects play.

"Individuals seek guidance on accessing mental health services, exploring interim well-being strategies, or simply seeking connection during service gaps.”

Part of the Wellbeing Hub Team (from left) Michael Lithgow, Wendy Bibb, Suzy Pearl and David Bruce.

Another safe haven is Night Light Cafés, a non-judgmental spaces for evening gatherings, addressing the critical need for companionship and conversation.

The overwhelming popularity of the Skegness café has led to the launch of its third Sunday session, a testament to community demand.

Victoria Slight, Head of Adult and Older Adult Community Mental Health Transformation, said: “At the heart of our programme has always been ensuring the mental health and wellbeing of people.

"The Well-being Hubs and Community Connectors play a vital role in enabling to work at the very heart of local communities to ensure that

we can build this support from the grassroots up and work in response to local needs.”

David added: “There is no wrong door, only open ones. If we don’t have the answer, rest assured, we’ll find someone who does.”

And Kym, who is currently completing her Level 2 Counselling Skills course added: “I have my bad days like everyone else but we are like a family and support each other.

"I tell myself: ‘You are doing OK. Keep going’.

"The programme saved my life – it’s a beautiful thing."

For further insights into local mental health transformation initiatives across the county, visit www.haylincolnshire.co.uk, where you will find a comprehensive directory of Hubs, Connectors, Night Light Cafés, Bro Pro meetings and other community resources and activities. Eve meetings take place at the New Life Centre in Spilsby on Tuesdays and on Thursdays at 40 Algitha Road from 7pm to 9pm – and another group at the Royal Arthur Centre in Ingoldmells on Wednesday from 12noon to 2pm. Queries can also be directed to David Bruce at

[email protected], who welcomes inquiries and ensures every door remains open to support.