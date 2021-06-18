Messages on a board will help brave Carolyn on 32-mile charity paddle board challenge from Lincoln to Boston

Carolyn Smith and her instructor and friend Phil May, of the Yellowbelly SUP School will be embarking on their third charity paddle board challenge from Lincoln to Boston on Saturday.

Brave Carolyn Smith of Skegness also hopes lots of friends and supporters will cheer her on her way because the face she wants to see most of all at the finish line will not be there this year.

Carolyn suffers suffers from vascular ehlers danlos syndrome - and is at risk of her arteries and organs rupturing.

Her father and supporter of the challenge also suffered the condition but sadly died in May.

The messages on the board that will help Carolyn complete the challenge in memory of her dad.

Since then, focusing on preparations for the gruelling challenge has been especially hard for Carolyn. She explained: " I had originally cancelled the challenge after the death of my dad. I'm grieving and trying to find a new normal after spending the last four years as his full time carer but i want to do this for him now.

"It won't be easy and I will be a emotional wreck but I have to try.

"A Facebook friend messaged me the other day to see how I was and how I was feeling and I was very open about how I felt about Saturday.

"He make a great suggestion of taking a bit of dad with me, so I wrote a few things on my board in sharpie .

"This means nothing to anyone but me - childhood memories and more recent memories from these simple words.

"We would love to see your beautiful faces along the way and at the end. But please understand we will be tired and focused on the challenge at hand."

This is the third year of the challenge. In 2019 – along with her instructor and friend Phil May, of the Yellowbelly SUP School – the duo became the first to complete the 32 miles along the Witham from Lincolnshire to Boston on stand up paddle (sup) boards.

In 2020, they did the 32 miles in strong winds again . Carolyn also ruptured her knees again, but they completed it in 11 hours and 50 mins.

Phil making notes for the challenge.

When the duo set off from Lincoln on Saturday their aim is to raise £2,000 for their chosen four charities - Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), The Lincolnshire And Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance Charitable Trust, Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), Annabelle's Challenge.

The itinerary of the day (subject to conditions):

o Starting at Lincoln 4am

o 5 mile Bridge roughly 6am (no stop)

Carolyn getting in some last minute training and trying out her new hat.

o Bardney Lock roughly 7am -this is a stop for food ,water and toilet and anyone wishing to say hello.

o Southrey roughly 8.30am (no stop)

o Kirkstead Bridge roughly 10am - this is a stop for food etc and anyone wishing to say hello.

o Tattershall roughly 12noon ( no stop)

o Chapel Hill roughly 12.30pm -this is a stop for food etc and anyone wishing to say hello.

o Langrick ,no stop

o Antons Gowt roughly 3.30pm a very brief stop

o BOSTON THE END roughly 4pm

To track Carolyn and Phil, visit https://track.trail.live/event/carolynsTo make a donation, visit the Broken Hiker challenge 2021 here.

https://www.justgiving.com/team/brokenhikerchallenge3

https://track.trail.live/event/carolyns

Thankyou everyone for your support we really appreciate it, we are ready to try smash this challenge for 4 amazing charities and in memory of my dad who died 5 weeks ago due to vascular ehlers danlos syndrome x

To make a donation visit Broken Hiker challenge 2021 here.