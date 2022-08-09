Met Office issues amber warning of heat

The Extreme heat warning comes into force from Thursday (August 11) through until the end of Sunday, with impacts possible to health, transport and infrastructure.
The heat will build through the week, peaking on Friday and Saturday where temperatures are likely to rise into the low-to-mid 30s °C.
However, temperatures are not expected to be as extreme as those experienced in July when new national records were set in Coningsby.
Councillor Wendy Bowkett, Executive Councillor for Public Health, said: "Please take extra care of children and elderly people in the hot weather as they are more vulnerable to suffering the effects of the heat. We wouldn't want to stop anybody enjoying the sun, so please have fun and look after one another by following our top tips."
Derek Ward, Director of Public Health for Greater Lincolnshire, added: “We want everybody to enjoy the warm weather safely but please remember that heat can quickly impact on your health. To avoid your fun in the sun being spoiled it’s most important to ensure you stay hydrated, keep cool and take steps to prevent your homes from overheating.”
Here are the county council’s top tips for sun safety and staying healthy in the heat:
Avoid going out between 11am and 3pm when the UV rays are strongest. Avoid strenuous outdoor activity, like sport, DIY, or gardening. If you must go out, stay in the shade. Make sure the sunscreen you are using is SPF15 or higher. Wear UV wraparound sunglasses to reduce UV exposure to your eyes. Wear a hat and light, loose-fitting clothes, preferably cotton. Check medicines can be stored according to the instructions on the packaging Take care when you’re outside with children. Metal play equipment can get very hot in the sun and even cause burns. Stay inside, in the coolest rooms in your home, and close curtains on windows that let a lot of sun into your home. Keep windows that are exposed to daytime sun closed during the day and open windows at night when the temperature has dropped. Be aware of security issues of open windows, especially in ground floor rooms. A thermometer in your main living room and bedroom will help you keep a check on the temperature. A loose, cotton, damp cloth or scarf on the back of the neck or spraying or splashing your face and the back of your neck with cold water several times a day can help keep you cool. So can a lukewarm shower. Drink regularly even if you do not feel thirsty - water or fruit juice are best – and try to avoid alcohol, tea and coffee. They make dehydration worse. Check on older people and sick neighbours, family or friends every day during a heatwave, and call a doctor or social services if someone is unwell and needs further help.
For further advice and information about keeping safe in the sun please visit the NHS website here.