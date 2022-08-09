Met Office issues amber warning of heat

Avoid going out between 11am and 3pm when the UV rays are strongest. Avoid strenuous outdoor activity, like sport, DIY, or gardening. If you must go out, stay in the shade. Make sure the sunscreen you are using is SPF15 or higher. Wear UV wraparound sunglasses to reduce UV exposure to your eyes. Wear a hat and light, loose-fitting clothes, preferably cotton. Check medicines can be stored according to the instructions on the packaging Take care when you’re outside with children. Metal play equipment can get very hot in the sun and even cause burns. Stay inside, in the coolest rooms in your home, and close curtains on windows that let a lot of sun into your home. Keep windows that are exposed to daytime sun closed during the day and open windows at night when the temperature has dropped. Be aware of security issues of open windows, especially in ground floor rooms. A thermometer in your main living room and bedroom will help you keep a check on the temperature. A loose, cotton, damp cloth or scarf on the back of the neck or spraying or splashing your face and the back of your neck with cold water several times a day can help keep you cool. So can a lukewarm shower. Drink regularly even if you do not feel thirsty - water or fruit juice are best – and try to avoid alcohol, tea and coffee. They make dehydration worse. Check on older people and sick neighbours, family or friends every day during a heatwave, and call a doctor or social services if someone is unwell and needs further help.