Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination bus available in Central Lincoln

The mobile vaccination service at Lincoln.

NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group will be giving COVID-19 vaccinations in the carpark of at the Arboretum by the Monks Road entrance on Saturday (June 26), between 12pm and 3pm.

Anyone who wishes to receive their vaccination, who has not already had their first dose and is eligible, will be able to have their vaccination for free by turning up, with no booking required.

The use of the bus is to ensure that access to the COVID-19 vaccination is made available within local communities, especially for those who may find it difficult to access at present through the current vaccination sites.

The bus will be provided by St John Ambulance with staff from local GP practices providing vaccinations.