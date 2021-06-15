Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination bus coming to Lincoln

NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group will be giving COVID-19 vaccinations in the carpark of Bridge Central, which is the on the corner of Portland Street and Charles Street, on Saturday June 19, between 12pm and 3pm.

Anyone who wishes to receive their vaccination, who has not already had their first dose, and is eligible, will be able to have their vaccination just by turning up - it is free and there is no booking required.

The use of the bus is to ensure that access to the COVID-19 vaccination is made available within local communities, especially for those who may find it difficult to access at present through the current vaccination sites.

The bus will be provided by St John Ambulance with staff from local GP practices providing vaccinations.