More options to get blood pressure checks

Blood pressure checks will now be available in some optician and dental practices.

Several dentists and opticians across the county will now offer free blood pressure checks as part of a new national NHS pilot.

NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) has announced the launch of the pilot which aims to improve the early detection of hypertension by expanding blood pressure checks into community-based settings, specifically dental and optometry practices.

This innovative approach aims to reach eligible individuals over 40 years old, or under 40 if at risk of high blood pressure, who may not routinely visit their GP or pharmacy.

The pilot is part of the NHS Long-Term Plan’s goal to increase the diagnosis of hypertension to four out of five potential cases by 2024/25 and help prevent an estimated 150,000 heart attacks, strokes, and dementia cases by 2028/29.

The latest move represents a shift toward more proactive, accessible healthcare in the community, bringing services closer to patients. This programme directly addresses patients who might infrequently attend their GP, and aims to bridge gaps in accessibility, particularly for individuals living in rural areas or within harder-to-reach populations.

Dr Sunil Hindocha, Medical Director for the ICB, said: “Our hope is that this innovative approach will lead to earlier detection, improved management, and ultimately, a healthier Lincolnshire.”

The practices offering the service are: Dental Design Studio (Gainsborough); Burton Dental Lodge (Boston); Community Dental Services (Lincoln, North Hykeham); The Maltings Dental Practice (Grantham); My Dentist (Skegness - Algitha Road); Enderby and Hallgate (Boston, 84 Wide Bargate); Specsavers (Skegness); and Specsavers Opticians, Morrisons, Tritton Road, Lincoln.

Daniel Till, General Manager at Specsavers Skegness and Louth, said: “Since launching the service, we have already seen several people who came into the practice with high blood pressure, and working with other services such as NHS 111 and the Urgent Treatment Centre, we were able to get them the right support.”

Eligible individuals can request a free blood pressure check by speaking to a member of the practice team. They do not need an eye exam or dental appointment.