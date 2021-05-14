More than a quarter of people in Lincoln fully vaccinated against Covid-19

More than a quarter of people in Lincoln have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal.

NHS data shows 23,364 people had received both jabs by May 9 – 28 percent of those aged 16 and over, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 19,621 were aged 40 and over – 47 percent of the age group – which means 3,743 people aged between 16 to 39 have received both doses.

Across England, a third of people aged 16 and over have received their second vaccine dose.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who had received at least one dose between different areas across Lincoln.

Across Lincoln, 57 percent of those aged 16 and over have had one jab.

Areas with the highest coverage are:

1) Bracebridge South & Swallow Beck, with 75.2 percent of people aged 16 and over given their first dose

2) Hartsholme & Birchwood East, 75 percent

3) Glebe Park, 69.5 percent

Areas with the lowest coverage are:

1) Wharf & University, 26.3 percent

2) Pelham Bridge & South Common, 40.2 percent

3) Boultham & New Boultham, 46.3 percent

Across England, 15 million people had received a second dose of the jab by May 9 – 33 percent of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 13.3 million people aged 40 and over – 47 percent of the age group.