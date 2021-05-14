More than a quarter of people in North East Lincolnshire fully vaccinated against Covid-19

More than a quarter of people in North East Lincolnshire have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

NHS data shows 36,662 people had received both jabs by May 9 – 29 percent of those aged 16 and over, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 32,878 were aged 40 and over – 39 percent of the age group – which means 3,784 people aged between 16 to 39 have received both doses.

Across England, a third of people aged 16 and over have received their second vaccine dose.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who had received at least one dose between different areas across North East Lincolnshire.

Across North East Lincolnshire, 67 percent of those aged 16 and over have had one jab.

Areas with the highest coverage are:

1) Waltham & East Ravendale, with 80.5 percent of people aged 16 and over given their first dose

2) New Waltham, 79.8 percent

3) Humberston, 79.5 percent

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Holme Hill, 48.4 percent

2) New Clee, 48.7 percent

3) Grimsby East Marsh & Port, 49.7 percent

Across England, 15 million people had received a second dose of the jab by May 9 – 33 percent of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 13.3 million people aged 40 and over – 47 percent of the age group.

In total, 29.4 million people had received at least one dose of a vaccine by the same date, covering 65 percent of people over 16.

Despite the success of the rollout, some staff at care homes in North East Lincolnshire have not been vaccinated.

The figures show 1437 out of 1,691 eligible staff, including agency workers, at older adult care homes had received a first dose by May 9 – meaning 15 percent have not had a jab.