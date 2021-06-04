More than half of people in North Lincolnshire fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

NHS data shows 75,349 people had received both jabs by May 30 – 54 percent of those aged 16 and over, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 71,735 were aged 30 and over – 62 percent of the age group.

It means 3,614 people aged between 16 to 29 have received both doses.

Across England, almost half of people aged 16 and over have received their second vaccine dose.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who had received at least one dose between different areas across North Lincolnshire.

Across North Lincolnshire, 76 percent of those aged 16 and over have had one jab.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Messingham and Scawby, with 84.8 percent of people aged 16 and over given their first dose

2) Brigg and South Ferriby, 84.4 percent

3) Kirton in Lindsey and Hibaldstow, 83.1 percent

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Scunthorpe Central and Crosby, 52.2 percent

2) Scunthorpe North, 59.9 percent

3) Scunthorpe Westcliff, 69.4 percent

Across England, 21.6 million people had received a second dose of the jab by May 30 – 48 percent of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 20.4 million people aged 30 and over – 57 percent of the age group.

In total, 32.8 million people had received at least one dose of a vaccine by the same date, covering 72 percent of people over 16.

Despite the success of the rollout, some staff at care homes in North Lincolnshire have not been vaccinated.

The figures show 1,574 out of 1,786 eligible staff, including agency workers, at older adult care homes had received a first dose by May 30 – meaning 12 percent have not had a jab.