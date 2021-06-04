More than half of people in West Lindsey fully vaccinated against Covid-19

NHS data shows 46,145 people had received both jabs by May 30 – 58 percent of those aged 16 and over, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 44,234 were aged 30 and over – 67 percent of the age group.

It means 1,911 people aged between 16 to 29 have received both doses.

Across England, almost half of people aged 16 and over have received their second vaccine dose.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who had received at least one dose between different areas across West Lindsey.

Across West Lindsey, 80 percent of those aged 16 and over have had one jab.

Areas with the highest coverage are:

1) Nettleham, Sudbrooke and Scothern, with 86.3 percent of people aged 16 and over given their first dose

2) Torksey and Stow, 84.8 percent

3) Dunholme and Welton, 84.5 percent

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Gainsborough West, 71.3 percent

2) Gainsborough East, 72.5 percent

3) Market Rasen and Brookenby, 77.6 percent

Across England, 21.6 million people had received a second dose of the jab by May 30 – 48 percent of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 20.4 million people aged 30 and over – 57 percent of the age group.