More than £200,000 investment in cleaning equipment for Lincolnshire’s hospitals

Some of the team with pieces of the new cleaning equipment for Lincolnshire's hospitals.

Many of the new vacuum cleaners, carpet cleaners, scrubbers and ride-on machines have already been delivered to the wards, clinics and areas across United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

More than £200,000 has been invested in the new cleaning equipment for Lincolnshire’s hospitals, and the equipment will replace or upgrade existing machines that are used every day by the housekeepers and cleaning teams across the Trust.

Director of Nursing and Director of Infection Prevention and Control, Dr Karen Dunderdale, said: “Our teams have always done an amazing and continuous job of keeping our hospitals clean. They have played a vital role during the COVID-19 pandemic and it is right that we give them the best possible equipment available to carry on with their sterling work.”

The new kit includes:

· 90 new vacuum cleaners (including back-pack versions)

· two carpet cleaners

· 91 scrubber dryers (including ride-on versions)