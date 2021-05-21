More than two in five people in North Lincolnshire receive both Covid vaccines

NHS data shows 61,655 people had received both jabs by May 16 – 44 percent of those aged 16 and over, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 54,832 were aged 40 and over – 58 percent of the age group.

It means 6,823 people aged between 16 and 39 have received both doses.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage between different areas for residents who have received at least one dose.

Across North Lincolnshire, 72 percent of those aged 16 and over have received their first jab.

The areas with the highest coverage are Brigg and South Ferriby, with 81.5 percent of people aged 16 and over given their first dose

Messingham and Scawby were second, with 81.2 percent of people vaccinated, followed by Winterton and Winteringham, with 79.6 percent.

Areas with the lowest coverage were Scunthorpe Central and Crosby, with just 46.8 percent of people vaccinated, with Scunthorpe North the second lowest at 54.7 percent and Scunthorpe Westcliff third, with 63 percent.

Despite the success of the rollout, some staff at care homes in North Lincolnshire have not been vaccinated.

The figures show 1,490 out of 1,792 eligible staff, including agency workers, at older adult care homes had received a first dose by May 16 – meaning 17 percent have not had a jab.

The Government is currently in consultation over plans to make the jab mandatory for staff over concerns for residents.

Across England, 17.1 million people had received a second dose of the jab by May 16 – 38 percent of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 15.1 million people aged 40 and over – 53 percent of the age group.