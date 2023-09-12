Register
Motorbike meet up for hospice care patient

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 12th Sep 2023, 10:42 BST
The bikers turn up for Simon Robinson.The bikers turn up for Simon Robinson.
The bikers turn up for Simon Robinson.

*Motorbike meet up for palliative care patient brings joy to Boston’s

Butterfly Hospice *

A patient at the Butterfly Hospice Trust in Boston received an extra

special care package this week as staff from Lincolnshire Community Health

Services NHS Trust (LCHS) arranged a private motorbike meet up.

61-year-old Simon Robinson, a huge motorbike enthusiast, is receiving

palliative care at the Hospice after he was diagnosed with several

aggressive brain tumours in April this year. The hospice works in

partnership with LCHS and is supported by the LCHS nursing team.

LCHS Health Care Support Worker, Kath Hunt, arranged for Simon to be at the

centre of a bike meet up, straight from his hospice bed, after they bonded

over their shared love of motorbikes. The bikes pulled up at the hospice,

and Simon was taken outside to enjoy the moment and have a chat with the

riders.

Kath said: “I wanted to make some special memories for Simon and his wife,

and just thought it would be nice thing to do. He was quite emotional, but

he was so grateful. I’ve been chatting with him about it ever since and

heard him talking to friends about it today.

“It’s important to me to get to know my patients and what their interests

are so that I can deliver the best, most holistic care possible. Seeing how

happy it made him made it so worth it.”

Not only is Simon a bike enthusiast, but in his younger days he would race

motorbikes too.

Kim Robinson, Simon’s wife, said the team went above and beyond to bring

joy to Simon and their family during extremely difficult circumstances. She

said: “When I first met Simon he used to race motorbikes at Cadwell Park,

it’s always been a passion for him.

Then when we had our daughter, he downgraded slightly to a Ducati and would

just enjoy leisurely track days, but he has always been a bit of a

motorhead.

“When Kath mentioned about the meet up, I thought it was such a wonderful

thing to do. I can’t put into words what it meant to Simon and our family.

The team at the Butterfly Hospice have gone above and beyond for him time

and time again. Nowhere matches this place and I wouldn’t want him to spend

this time anywhere else.”

Staff members at the hospice came out in force to attend the meet up, even

staff who were not due to work that day turned up to show their support and

enjoy the time with Simon and his family.

LCHS and United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) Group Chief

Executive, Andrew Morgan, said: “This is a wonderful example of how LCHS

staff go above and beyond for patients every single day. Really

understanding the needs of Simon and his family at this point in their

journey shows just how personal the care from the team at the hospice is.

I’d like to say a personal thank you to the team and to Kath for making

this happen.”

