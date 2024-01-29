MP hails victory to ban disposable vapes

Dr Caroline Johnson met with the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the matter of teen vaping and banning disposable vapes as part of her campaign back in June 2023. Photo supplied

Dr Johnson met with the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after the measures to ban the vapes were announced today (Monday).

As an MP, doctor and parent, Dr Johnson has been leading the campaign in Parliament to address what she says is a worrying rise in youth vaping, highlighting concerns of parents, Lincolnshire Police and the principal of St George’s Academy who reported some students so addicted to vaping that they have had to be excused from lessons.

In February last year, Dr Johnson introduced her Bill to ban disposable vapes due to the potential health and environmental impact (adding to plastic litter) of the devices. Since then, she has met with the PM, Ministers and others in her campaign to press for a ban.

The Government launched a consultation and found that nearly 70 per cent of parents, teachers, healthcare

professionals and the general public were supportive of the measure. The measures announced form part of the outcomes of that consultation.

Today’s package includes a ban on disposable vapes in the UK, along with new measures to restrict flavours, introduce plain packaging and change how vapes are displayed in shops so they do not appeal to children.

Recent figures show the number of children using vapes in the past three years has tripled. Use among younger children is also rising, with nine per cent of 11 to 15-year-olds now using vapes.

Disposable vapes are claimed to have been a key driver behind the alarming rise in youth vaping, with the

proportion of 11 to 17-year-old vapers using disposables increasing almost ninefold in the last two years.

Dr Johnson said: “I am pleased that the Government has announced that we will take decisive action to protect children's health and the environment.

“I know that teen vaping has been a real concern for schools in Sleaford and North Hykeham. Nicotine is highly addictive, so I am pleased that these steps have been taken today to stop teen vaping in its tracks and ensure that vapes remain as a tool for ex-smokers.”