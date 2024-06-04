Multi-million pound changes at Boston's Pilgrim Hospital - new emergency department project reaches milestone, ex-maternity block transformed (IN PICTURES)

​Following the start of work last summer, the final pour of concrete on the extension has been completed.

This means work can now begin on installing all of the necessary infrastructure, electrics, cabling, oxygen supplies and dividing walls.

Once the extension has been completed early next year, the team will re-locate the current emergency department into the new building, so that the existing building can also be reconfigured, rebuilt and joined onto the new building to create a state-of-the-art department.

To celebrate the milestone, Lincolnshire Community and Hospitals NHS Group chief executive, Andrew Morgan, visited the building site and met with the team from GRAHAM which is constructing the new department.

He said: “It really is magnificent to be able to visit the site and see all of the hard work that is taking place behind all of the hoarding. A massive ‘thank you’ to everyone involved, and also to our amazing patients and staff who are being so understanding and allowing all of this to take place on a very busy hospital site. It is not an exaggeration to say that without their support and cooperation none of this would be possible.

“I am personally blown away by the scale of this project. This new build is just half of the transformation. Once it has been completed it will enable us to then relocate and look at the existing department.”

Ronan Hughes, regional director at GRAHAM, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating Pilgrim Emergency Department reaching this important construction milestone. Drawing on our significant healthcare experience, we will deliver new medical facilities that will transform the quality of care for patients, not just for now, but also for the future.”

The new department is expected to open in 2026.

Alongside this transformation, another has been taking place on site.

Over the past two year, the old maternity block near the main entrance has been gutted, upgraded and repurposed as additional clinical and office space as part of a £3m investment.

This has seen the renovation of two whole levels and the clearing of a third, upgrades to electrics and infrastructure, as well as the controlled removal of some asbestos by a specialist company.

Recently, scaffolding around it was removed.

Mr Morgan added: “These works have enabled us to relocate some of our administration teams and some services within the site. This meant we were then able to clear and demolish the necessary areas to enable the expansion and transformation of the Emergency Department.

“These works have seen around 1,000 square metres brought back into use, including five rooms for minor procedures, two treatment rooms, 21 clinic rooms, waiting areas, offices, staff rooms, as well as creating valuable space on the top floor that is ready to be repurposed in the future as the need arises.

“This is a real opportunity for us as space is always at a premium. It has been brilliant to see the scaffolding coming down and more and more of the building coming back into use.”

